Sharna Burgess says her c-section recovery has been "slow but steady".

The 'Dancing With The Stars' professional gave birth to baby boy Zane Walker - her first child with Brian Austin Green - on June 28, and she has revealed she's in "newborn bliss" as she gave an update on her health on Tuesday (05.07.22)

She wrote on Instagram: "One week post partum. Recovery is slow but steady."

She added in a video: "It's been one heck of a week. I am in newborn bliss. I have so much to share but I'm taking my time and being in my moment."

In a series of clips on her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old star promised to share the full story at a later date, but insisted the birth was "by no means traumatic", and having a caesarean was "just the best option for mum and baby.

She added: "He was going to come out the way he wanted to and the way he meant to. I'm so glad I trusted in that.

"Had I gone in with a plan of what I thought it was going to be, it would have shaken me to know it was going to change, so I'm grateful for my approach to everything."

Sharna - whose partner Brian already had children Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil - also admitted she was glad she just had a general "birth plan" in the end.

Her comments come after she shared a photo of herself wearing a robe over post-partum underwear while holding her baby boy.

She said at the time: "My body has been utterly unrecognizable after giving birth. Every ounce of water in my body has gone to vagina and down lol.

"Post partum is serious business guys. The body just has to work it's way through it slowly.

"Ladies, our bodies are incredible. I'm in awe and wonder of what's happening all while practicing a new level of patience with myself. (sic)"