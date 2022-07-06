Rebel Wilson doesn't want to lose any more weight.

The 42-year-old actress famously embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 where she lost 80lbs and Rebel has now decided to maintain after reaching her goal.

A source told usmagazine.com: "Rebel’s not working with a trainer day-to-day anymore to lose more weight as she’s reached her goal, rather she’s focused on maintaining the weight she’s lost and feeling comfortable in her skin. She’s a really positive person and feels really good about how far she’s come.

"It has given her this boost of confidence and she loves being able to wear a variety of clothes that shows off her weight loss. She’s free spirited and is living her best life, truly."

And, Rebel recently insisted her weight doesn't define her as she revealed she is trying not to be too hard on herself, after putting on some weight on an all-inclusive holiday with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

She wrote on Instagram: "I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday. I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much.

"But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."