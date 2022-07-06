Nick Cannon wants all his children to be “friends” whatever their mothers think.

The former 'Masked Singer’ host assured his kids that he will always “love” them no matter what and they will know each other “even if their mamas are not in agreeance”.

The 41-year-old star rapped in video shared on Instagram: "I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is,"

He added: "all of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance... Cannon's a gang and we're in allegiance. Cannon's the name and they can achieve it."

The ‘POWER’ rapper also insisted that with “all of my baby mamas” there is “no drama, no politics”.

Nick is father to 11-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old Golden ‘Sagon’ and 18-month-old Powerful Queen with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, 12-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with his ex Abby De La Rosa.

In December, he and his ex Alyssa Scott experienced heartbreak when their son Zen passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer, aged just five-months.

In January, the former ‘America’s Got Talent’ host announced that he was expecting his eighth child later this year with his girlfriend, Bre Tiesi.

Recently, Nick was asked if “all the baby mamas get along,” to which the presenter responded: “They don’t have to, they all get along with me.”

Nick also outlined his belief that “everyone deserves that” when asked why he takes maternity photos with all the mothers of his children.

He also recently shared his intention to get the snip as he is not looking to “populate” the entire plane and wanted to focus on the kids he already had.

Nick said: "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."