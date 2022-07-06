Ray J got a tattoo of his "best friend" Brandy's face on his leg.

The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a video of himself getting an inking of his 43-year-old sibling's face and revealed he plans to get his whole leg tattooed with "music," "love," "scriptures," "the vocal bible," "family," "ghosts," "positive words," and "themes — real gothic-like".

He wrote: "NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ - IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE - SCRIPTURES - THE VOCAL BIBLE - FAMILY - GHOSTS - POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES - REAL GOTHIC LIKE — “THE HOLY LEG! “ - GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! - FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!! (sic)."

The video was posted with a clip of Brandy's 1995 single 'Best Friend' from her self-titled debut studio album.

Brandy commented "Brooooooo" with a number of heart emojis and reshared the post on her own Instagram account.

The siblings are very close and, earlier this year, Brandy posted a gushing tribute to her brother on his birthday.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to a genius that can do it all. I love you so much and I am so proud to be your sister. You are growing, healing, and focusing everyday on making a safe space for all of us.

"May your day be filled with so much joy, laughter and love. I love you. Everybody wish my heart @rayj a #HappyBirthdayRayJ Love."