The Duffer Brothers originally killed off Dimitri in 'Stranger Things'.

The hit Netflix show's creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have opened up on the changes their scripts go through before each series of the sci-fi favourite is available to stream, and they almost subjected viewers to more heartbreak when it comes to Tom Wlaschiha's character Dimitri 'Enzo' Antonov.

Matt told Collider: "In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, AKA Enzo, didn't make it.

"Then he ended up making it. But that's [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with."

The sibling duo are always focused on "sticking the landing" when they start to write a new season of the show, and they make sure to have big plots points set from the beginning.

Ross added: "So when we're breaking a season, that is one of the first things we're talking about is, where do we want this story to end up?

"So the ending is always that goal post. Even as we're breaking episode one, we know exactly where we're going.

"I don't think we've deviated truly in any season for the finale, we've always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here."

Meanwhile, some moments aren't even in the script at all, with Winona Ryer and David Habour given the freedom to improvise when their characters Joyce Byer and Jim Hopper shared a spontaneous kiss in the finale.

A message on the 'Stranger Things' Twitter account stated: "This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming."

In the scene, Joyce was struggling with flashbacks to her former boyfriend Bob's (Sean Astin) death and Hopper reassured her with a sweet kiss.

Speaking previously about the romance between their characters, David said: "The fans, they call it, like, Jopper or something. They all ship this relationship with Hopper and Joyce, and I do too because I feel like they’re two really lonely, lost people that really need each other.”