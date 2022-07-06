Booker T thinks Ric Flair will "go out in a blaze of glory".

The WWE legend has commented on his fellow Hall of Famer's upcoming final match - which is set to take place on July 31 against an as yet unnamed opponent - and he "respects" the Nature Boy's passion for wrestling as he steps in the ring one last time aged 73.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said: "What Ric Flair is doing, he's doing that because he loves this business, man. Ric Flair told me a long time ago that he would never retire.

"That's that guy, man. He's gonna come in and go out in a blaze of glory. In life, you can only respect that.

"I always say, how you gonna go tell a man he can't go out the way he wants to do it. Big props to Ric Flair, going out there to give the fans one more ride on Space Mountain.

"We'll see how it all turns out - hopefully for the best."

Meanwhile, Booker insisted he has no desire to come out of retirement for a major match, as he's content with his career and more than happy working in occasional tag team matches with students at his Reality of Wrestling school.

He added: "I have no itch to scratch. I've scratched every itch that I want to scratch as for as getting back inside the squared circle. I do stuff with my students all the time."

The former world champion also reflected on his own experiences working with Flair, including their first time in the ring together at a World Championship Wrestling (WCW) taping.

He recalled: "Half of the time, I didn't know if I was coming or going just because he was telling me one thing, and he was doing another.

"But I learned so much that one night, being in the ring with the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

"I was just a pupil, I was just a student, I was a sponge trying to soak up, what did it take to get to the main event level and working with the best."