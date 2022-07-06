A new documentary about‘ Victoria’s Secret’ sex scandals will debut later this month.

‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ is set to follow the stream of sexual assault and harassment allegations following the iconic lingerie brand - who used to throw an annual fashion show with supermodel ‘Angel’s such as Adriana Lima, Gisele Bundchen and Alessandra Ambrosio - and its ex CEO Leslie H. Wexner and boasted the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a “close personal adviser”.

Investigative journalist Matt Tyrnauer is set to focus on their dynamic and in a trailer for the Hulu documentary - which will drop on the streaming service on July 14 after a premiere at Tribeca Film Festival - reads “Truth is not what it seems as the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are revealed to all be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand”

The ‘Valentino: The Last Emperor’ creator - and former Vanity Fair special correspondent - will also explore US corporate and shopping culture in the three-parter.

Matt said: “It’s a very complex story that’s about not only fashion but the world of power and influence, and what I like to call the fashion industrial complex. It’s about the design era: the world of design and marketing, fast-fashion, but also the people behind it and the power and influence that they wield… Since a lot of my films are about power and influence in the way that certain people manipulate the various power structures, this became interesting to me.”

The documentary will also feature contributions from former models, such as Frederique van der Wal and archive footage that shows a young Naomi Campbell.