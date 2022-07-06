David Beckham wore a suit to play football with 'Formula 1'’s Charles Leclerc.

The UN Goodwill ambassador didn’t stop being dressed to the nines to have a little kick about at the Miami Grand Prix with the team Ferrari driver, 24.

The 47-year-old former footballer told GQ: “He’s a really nice guy. Someone said to me, “Do you want to play football?” I said, “Well, I’m in a suit so, you know, not really…” but then when I saw Charles, I was like, yeah, if he’s going to do it, let’s do it. It was a lot of fun.”

David - who has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and 10-year-old daughter Harper with his former Spice Girl wife Victoria, 48- loves driving because it lets him forget fame for a little while.

He said: “It’s a control thing. My life is so crazy most of the time and everyone wants something but when I drive or I’m on my motorbike, I can have peace. I don’t even listen to music. On the way down here, it was just… quiet. It’s the car I’m listening to. Everything about driving or riding bikes, that’s what I love. That’s when I have quiet time.”

David also said: “Everyone’s like, ‘why don’t you get a driver?’ [pause] I like to drive. I don’t like to be driven, ever, unless I’m going out for dinner and I might have a glass of wine. But that’s different.”

The former Manchester United star now questioned what he “used to do” with his collection of motors in his footballing heyday.

David said: “Well, I look back on some of the things I used to do with my cars and it’s a case of, “What was I thinking?” Spinning wheels, embroidery on the head-rests, all of that. But I love to try things. I was one of the first to get a Ferrari 575 Superamerica, in fact I still have it. Clever roof on that car. I always try to buy different things, although I went through the phase of buying the latest and greatest. But I’m 47 now, and I look at different cars now in a different way.”