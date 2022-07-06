Beyonce has reportedly "run #MeToo checks" on potential collaborators.

The 'Break My Heart' hitmaker is said to have vetted artists and producers for her upcoming album 'Renaissance' and rejected anyone who has faced allegations of harassment or abuse.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators.

“Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of allegations they are facing.

"Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein."

It's said the AGE-year-old star "wants to set an example", and she "doesn't care" how people react to her decision.

The source added: "She’s rubbed some people up the wrong way but she doesn’t care. She won’t go anywhere near you if you’ve been accused of going after one of her peers.

“Beyonce is a leader in her business and wants to set an example that any abuse shouldn’t be normalised.

"This is why her new record is about empowering women.”

The report comes after Beyonce recently revealed she wants to "create a safe space" through the music on her upcoming album, as well as a project "free of perfectionism and overthinking".

She wrote: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.

“It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in the music."

So far, Beyoncé has unveiled lead single 'Break My Soul', a house track that samples Robin S. hit 'Show Me Love' and Big Freedia's 'Explode'.

She added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”