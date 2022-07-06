Alison Mosshart's mother can't wait to meet Damian Lewis.

Alison's mother Vivien, 76, has confirmed that the US rocker is dating British actor Damian, 51 - whose wife Helen McCrory, died in April last year at the age of 52 after a secret battle with breast cancer - and said the whole family is excited about the new relationship.

Vivien told DailyMail.com: "I don't know how much flak I'm going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her.

"They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met but I'm fine with it. If she's happy, we are happy. I'm yet to meet him but certainly I'd like to."

And although Vivien is aware of Damian's acting career, she admitted she hasn't seen much of his work.

She said: "I think I've seen 'Billions' a couple of times but normally we just watch movies. I heard he has a new show coming out but I haven't seen any of it."

Vivien also insisted that Damian is lucky to be dating Alison, 43, who is the frontwoman of The Kills.

She said: "She's not an easy one to sum up. She's a complicated, beautiful lady, and very intelligent.

"She's so very talented in so many areas that it constantly surprises us. It amazes us, actually. We are very proud."

Damian previously revealed that Helen - with whom he has two children Gulliver, 14, and Manon, 15 - urged him to find love again.

In a moving eulogy, he said: "Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live. Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures.

"She said to us from her bed, 'I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn't possessive'.

"But you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone'."