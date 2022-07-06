PP Arnold had a threesome with Sir Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull.

The 75-year-old soul singer - whose real name is Patricia Cole - revealed she had a fling with the Rolling Stones frontman and claimed his then-girlfriend Marianne would sometimes join them in bed.

According to the Mirror, she writes in her new book, 'Soul Survivor: The Autobiography': “I was not a groupie, I was an artist, and I was picking and choosing who I wanted to sleep with.

“And I was crossing a very taboo line as a Black woman. Mick Jagger was cool, he was a busy boy, he’s fun, and he was very kind to me.

“I wasn’t really into women, it was a nice experience, it was cool and she was sweet, but I was into Mick.”

And she revealed Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones was worried about her.

She said: "Brian was very kind because he thought Mick was a bit of a cad."

PP - who was one of The Ikettes, the backing singers for Ike and Tina Turner - met Mick when they supported The Rolling Stones on tour in the sixties.

And she revealed she had an abortion after falling pregnant by the singer, who inspired her song 'Though It Hurts Me Badly'.

She said: "“I am not proud of abortion on any level. If I’d had this consciousness when I was younger I probably wouldn’t. I did not come to England to have a baby with Mick Jagger. I told Mick, ‘I’m really, really sorry to lay this on you but I’m ­pregnant, what are we going to do about it?’ We both decided the best thing was an abortion.

"Mick was upset – but he didn’t come back from his holiday. He sent me flowers, he called me every day.”