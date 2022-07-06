Natalie Portman is delighted to see more female superheroes appearing in Marvel movies.

The 41-year-old star plays Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and is pleased that the movie showcases female heroes such as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and herself.

Speaking at the UK premiere of the film on Tuesday (05.07.22), Natalie said: "I was just so thrilled that we are at a point where there can be many of us in one movie and that we can have the teamwork between these women.

"It was a joy to work alongside Tessa who I got to work with on 'Annihilation' here in London and then we stayed friends after so it was pretty awesome to see my friend kick ass in the way she did."

The new movie sees Natalie's alter ego gaining a costume and powers similar to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as she becomes the Mighty Thor and Natalie relished the change.

Asked if she preferred her new role over the old Jane Foster, she said: "Definitely Mighty Thor Jane. It's definitely more fun to get in on the action."

Natalie loved working with director Taika Waititi and explained how he made every day on set such an enjoyable experience.

The 'Star Wars' actress said: "Taika is his own unique world and I'm so lucky that I got to live in it for a little bit. He makes it his mission to make everyone's day amazing. He's DJing on set, he's got a microphone and is making everyone crack up.

"He always keeps everything spontaneous and reminds us all the time of how incredible our job is that we get to come to work and play."