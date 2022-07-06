Olly Murs was left shaken after being attacked with a peanut.

The 38-year-old singer revealed he was once hit in the head with a peanut while performing at an 18th birthday party and he had to stop his set because it "rocked" him.

Olly told Heart Bingo: "It hurt. I was at this 18th birthday party at this lovely house. I rarely lose my cool or get angry on stage. But this was someone’s house.

"It was pitch black and I could not see. I was about four or five songs in and I see this peanut come flying towards me.

"All I can see as I am singing is a peanut just flying towards my face and it hit me on my forehead. Honestly, it proper rocked me.

"I had to stop the song. I said, 'can we stop, stop, stop song. Who the hell threw the peanut?'."

Thankfully, the peanut incident was less frightening for Olly than when his record company offices got evacuated in 2018, due to what was initially thought to be a knife attack but turned out to be a fight between kitchen staff.

Olly previously recalled: "I was there - with my pants down.

"I was doing a styling fitting so I was getting changed and trying to put clothes on then we heard this big kerfuffle and a lot of noise.

"The whole place got ­evacuated. To walk past the canteen, to see what had ­happened -- there was a lot of blood and two guys involved in a fight.

"I put my trousers on, I put my suit on - I looked like MC Hammer, I had these massive trousers on - but listen, it was dealt with the right way. Sony dealt with it really well.

"The most important thing is no one died, the people have been arrested and they will get dealt with."

And, the previous year, Olly urged people to flee London department store Selfridges due to "gun shots" - which police later insisted had never gone off - and he admitted his first thought about the Sony evacuation was "not again".

He said: "I've been involved in two similar things now, I'm unlucky at the moment.

"It was one of those moments when you think 'Not again'. The police were running in with guns and stuff like that.

"It was a knife fight. Listen, anyone that sees a knife fight, there's nothing nice about that.

"That is brutal and, to be fair, there were a few people that got involved that were amazing, that got the guy down, that got the knife away. There was a lot of bravery involved.

"It could have been ­terrible, we could be sat here now talking about someone dying.

"I really did have a little moment - I got home and thought, 'God, not again'."