Kerry Katona has insisted she isn't "bragging" after showing off her new £170,000 Lamborghini.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who is engaged to fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney - revealed they have a pair of lime green cars in their driveway as she encouraged people to "keep fighting" for their dreams.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said: "I'm not bragging. Listen to what I'm saying. I've been bankrupt twice, took s*** loads of drug, I should've been dead... I didn't give up.

"I got back up. I keep fighting for another day... if I can do it, anyone do it. Believe in yourself, surround yourself with good people."

The star insisted the "only reason" she decided to show off the car was to tell people to "believe in yourself".

She explained: "Now, the only reason I'm showing this and doing this is because I want to show people what you can achieve in life if you put your mind at something.

"Don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't do something. Always believe in yourself, and work bloody hard. If you do something like that then you can end up getting something like this.

"I am so proud of how hard me and Ryan have worked and we just got our new delivery of our car... This isn’t about bragging. You've all watched my story, you've all seen me at my lowest, where I could have died.

"I can't believe I'm alive. You can go on about me taking my clothes off but who gives a flying f***, look what’s on my drive!

"My kids are at private school... I’ve got my own dating app, fitness app, clothing range, I’m a Creative Director at Thrillz, I do TV work, I’ve got my own column."

Meanwhile, Kerry recently denied she's cancelled her wedding to Ryan following their engagement in August 2020.

She said: "I've heard rumours that I've called off my wedding to Ryan, which isn't the case at all. Nothing has changed and we're still in no rush...

"We're just enjoying being engaged. We still want to get married in Las Vegas, so when COVID restrictions ease, we'll go when we can ... "