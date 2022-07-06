PlayStation is set to hire a software development engineer to create "new emulators".

The job listing has been posted on LinkedIn and suggests that the company is looking for someone to join its Tools and Technology team.

The job listing explains: "Classic games run via emulation of legacy PlayStation platforms. As a Classics engineer, you would work closely with a group of other engineers, producers, and QA teams to fix bugs, add new features, and develop new emulators."

Some of the other requirements include expert knowledge of the C/C++ software, as well as experience of developing cross-platform software.

What's more, the job listing states a preference for a candidate with "hands-on experience with AA or AAA game development for PlayStation Consoles".

Meanwhile, Jim Ryan - the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment - previously revealed his ambitions for the PlayStation 5 console.

He said: "I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet. I hope that will happen.

"I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people."