Meghan King has confirmed her new romance with Trevor Colhoun.

The 37-year-old former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' reportedly started dating Trevor, the co-founder and CEO of Trusted Provider Network, in April, and although the pair tried to keep their romance private, Meghan confirmed reports of their relationship by sharing E! News' Instagram account's post about them.

She did not comment, except to add the caption "eek @enews!"

A source told Us Weekly: "They’ve been going strong for three months. She’s been doing everything she can to keep the relationship private."

And keeping the relationship quite has "been easy so far” for the long-distance couple, as Trevor lives in New Orleans and Meghan is based in St Louis, Missouri.

According to Us Weekly, Calhoun first filed for divorce from his former wife Cecile Villere - with whom he has two children - in October 2021 and the marriage was officially dissolved in April 2022.

This is Meghan's first serious relationship since her marriage to Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, 43, ended after just two months in 2021.

Speaking about their whirlwind romance before the split, she said: "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke.

“By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St Louis that took off in about eight hours.

"Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

However, Meghan - who was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and Jim Edmonds, the father of her three children, from 2014–2019 - was left devastated when the marriage swiftly imploded.

She said: "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."