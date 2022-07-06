Future 'Stranger Things' spin-offs won't focus on characters from the main series.

Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer - the creators and showrunners of the hit Netflix sci-fi show - are planning on more projects once the programme ends with season five, but they don't want to delve more into characters or ideas fans are already familiar with.

Appearing on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, they said: "I've read these rumors that there's gonna be an Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown] spin-off, that there's gonna be a Steve [Joe Keery] and Dustin [Gaten Matarazzo] spin-off or that it's another number.

"That's not interesting to me because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that. So it's very different."

The brothers will instead put the focus on attaching the spin-offs to the original show through "storytelling sensibility".

They hope to "pass the baton to someone else" to take the reigns of any potential spin-offs.

Matt said: "The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate.

"Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."

Earlier this year, the siblings revealed they already had an idea in mind for another series.

They teased: "We do have an idea for a spin-off that we're super excited about... but we haven't told anyone the idea yet, much less written it."

They admitted the premise would be "very, very different", but noted actor Finn Wolfhard - who plays Mike Wheeler in the main series - had actually already guessed what they had in mind.

They added: "Aside from Finn, no one else knows!"