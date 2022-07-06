Spanish police seize three underwater drones made to smuggle drugs to Morocco

© BANG Media International

Spanish police have seized three underwater drones designed to smuggle drugs.

The sting - which included eight arrests - came after a 14-month operation into the ring, which involved self-driving vessels that have the capacity to hold 200kg of cargo over the strip of sea that connects southern Spain to Morocco.

The police said in a statement: "These devices could allow drug traffickers to transport large quantities of narcotics remotely across the Strait of Gibraltar.”

One of the devices - which had GPS trackers attached so they can be driven by a remote user with a tablet- were built to completion while the other two were still in progress, which were believed to be a part of a scheme involving a drug gang in France seeking to smuggle cocaine.

Along with the drones, authorities uncovered and took 14kg of hashish, eight kg of marijuana and £135,527 in cash and six aerial drones.

Two of the men arrested were a father and son duo, who one them - according to police - were a trained and qualified helicopter pilot able to make these kinds of devices.

Authorities also claimed that the group were particularly adept at creating a fleet of vehicles able to go drive, fly or float in water.

Last year, Spanish police captured a homemade submarine - made out of plywood and fibreglass -with the capability of transporting two tonnes of drugs in Malaga and arrested 52 people from across the country following a drug raid.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend