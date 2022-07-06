The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's dog made a rare public appearance on Wednesday (06.07.22).

Prince William was cheered on from the sidelines by wife Catherine and their black spaniel Orla as he competed in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, an annual game to raise funds and awareness for several charities supported by the couple.

Two-year-old Orla was a present to the couple and their children from the duchess' brother, James Middleton, in 2020 following the death of their beloved pooch Lupo.

Orla made her first public appearance earlier this year when she featured in photograph's of the pair's daughter, Princess Charlotte, which were taken by the youngster's mother and released in honour of her seventh birthday back in May.

The pair hadn't previously shared many details about their dog, though William let slip during an engagement in Lancashire earlier this year.

After meeting a cockapoo puppy named Alfie, who was being trained to support patients and colleagues at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust alongside another therapy dog, Catherine said: "Our dog is going to be very upset. She's going to be like, 'Where have you been?'"

Back in October, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed they were mourning the loss of their pet pooch Lupo, their beloved English cocker spaniel, who they had for nine years.

They wrote on Instagram at the time: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W C (sic)"

The pooch often appeared in photos alongside the family, and the couple’s eldest son, Prince George, eight, was particularly fond of the black pup. Lupo was bred from a dog owned by Catherine’s parents and was given to the couple in 2011.