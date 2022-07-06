Emma Corrin feels "much more seen" when people use gender neutral pronouns for them.

The 26-year-old star - who came out as queer last April - "doesn't mind" when their friends use feminine terms to address them but has never felt their gender is "fixed".

Emma told the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: “I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me.

“In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.

The 'Crown' actress' family were very supportive when they revealed they were dating a woman.

Emma recalled: “I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM’d me saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I’ve been bi for ages.'

“The next generation is so much more chill. They are finding a way to express themselves which is less binary in a very organic way. While we’re almost caught in between.”

But the British star admitted they have "struggled" having to wear bras in various acting roles.

They said: “I remember struggling with having to wear bras in ‘Chatterley’ and as Marion [in 'My Policeman'], but it’s quite difficult, because I’m not Emma, right?

“I’m an actor, and I have a job to do. My dresser and I really had a laugh about me putting on these 1960s bras."

Emma first came out as gender neutral on social media last July, when they also revealed they wear a chest binder made by gc2b, a “gender-affirming apparel company that is trans-owned and operated”.

They wrote at the time: "some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it (sic)"