Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend has ruled out a reconciliation with the actress.

Brian Hickerson has insisted he and the 'Heroes' actress have ended their four-year on/off romance for good and they are now "just friends" and "absolutely not" together any more.

Brian - who is on probation over alleged domestic violence incidents involving the 32-year-old star - told TMZ he is "looking forward to new chapters".

The real estate agent spoke hours after Hayden publicly revealed her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, as well as their difficult relationship, and he praised the former 'Nasvhille' actress for opening up.

He said: "I thought she did a great job.

"She's great - I'm excited to see the next opportunities for her....

"I think everybody would like to see [her thrive]... she's out there man, I mean, you know, 'Scream 6."

The former couple got involved in a fight at the Sunset Marquis hotel in Los Angeles in March and Brian acknowledged it was "not one of the finer moments" in his life, but it prompted him to go "to treatment and get help".

Meanwhile, in an interview with People magazine Hayden reflected on her "very dark and complicated time" in her relationship with Brian, who previously pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a partner and spent 13 days in jail.

She said: "It was a very dark and complicated time in my life. But a lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it's OK to ask for help.

"None of it is OK. But I want to make sure that everybody knows that each person who goes through something like that, they're on their own journey. No two things are exactly alike."