Cheryl Burke is "lonely".

The 'Dancing With the Stars' professional filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence five months ago and she's "open" to the idea of dating again now, but doesn't want to rush into anything.

Speaking on her 'Burke In The Game' podcast, she said: "At the end of the day, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely and I wouldn't mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with. I think this is all part of the game. So I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely."

However, the 38-year-old star is hesitant to sign up for a dating app, though she acknowledged it "might be the only way" she can find someone new because it is "not that easy to meet people.

She added: "I am definitely starting to be curious.

"It doesn't necessarily mean that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet.

"I definitely want to start maybe meeting new people and obviously, that means I have to get out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so."

In order to occupy her time at the moment, Cheryl is focused on home improvements.

She said: "I am doing OK. I have slowly started renovating my house to make it more just mine."

The dancer admitted last month she hadn't had sex since before she and the 42-year-old actor went their separate ways.

She wrote on Instagram recently: "When you are about to interview a sex therapist today on the ‘Burke in the Game’ podcast and realise you haven’t had sex since 2021."

During the episode, Cheryl opened up about her issues with intimacy and noted that she always had a feeling of "shame" surrounding her sex life.

She said: "I always had a shame [around sex]. I understand what you are saying when there’s a lot of shame [behind those conversations]. There’s a lot of guilt, like, ‘Why do I think like this? Why am I turned on by watching other people."

Cheryl went on to explain to sexologist Jaiya that she found it "difficult" to have those sorts of conversations and that she had never really discussed anything of that nature with Matthew while they were still together.

She added: "It is difficult conversations to have especially now. I never really had a lot of conversations about that with my ex-husband. I never really thought of having a conversation."