WhatsApp is testing out a 'stealth mode' that will enable users to hide their online status.

The feature on the Meta-owned message service would make it possible for users to use the app in secret without other users seeing them online.

WABetaInfo notes that: "There may be different reasons why people want to use WhatsApp in stealth mode: for example, some users want to use WhatsApp without being disturbed by other people, or they feel stalked by someone."

Currently users are able to head to the Privacy settings and choose to hide when they were 'Last Seen'.

However, it's only in the testing stage on the beta version for iOS, meaning it's possible it won't be available for the public.