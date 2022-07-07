Denise Richards has defended her daughter Sami after a fierce backlash over the teen's decision to join saucy site OnlyFans.

The actress' 18-year-old daughter from her marriage to Charlie Sheen recently hit headlines when she signed up to the site, but she was backed by her mum who went on to open her own account as well - and Denise has now insisted the public response was unnecessary.

During an interview on Los Angeles TV station KTLA, she explained: "My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account ... I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn't educated on what OnlyFans was.

"Once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site."

Denise insisted posting pictures on the site is not that different to sharing swimsuit snaps on Instagram, adding: "We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there's no difference other than you actually own the content."

The 'Wild Things' star also opened up about Sami's reaction when she found out her mum was also joining OnlyFans, revealing: "I thought 'Is that going to be a little odd (us both being on ONlyFans)?'Then she said "we're both on Instagram."'

However, Sami's dad 'Two and a Half Men' star Charlie has been less supportive of the teenager's venure, telling New York Post gossip column PageSix: "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, and creative, and not sacrifice her integrity."