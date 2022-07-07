Kris Jenner has become "more understanding" of her daughters having children outside marriage.

The 66-year-old star - who has 11 grandchildren from daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and her son Rob Kardashian - became pregnant with eldest daughter Kourtney on her honeymoon with late husband Robert in 1978.

Appearing on iHeartRadio's 'Martha Stewart Podcast', she said: "I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later.

“I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting… I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon.

"You know, those were the days where — I’m very old fashioned.”

Martha asked Kris how she felt when her daughters are "going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands", and suggested the matriarch has "evolved".

She replied: "I guess so. I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation — and I have so many generations now in my family — I guess there’s such a big age difference.”

The reality TV star noted she's "embraced" the way society has changed since she was younger.

She explained: "I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important. Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before.

"I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it.”

Meanwhile, Kris also insisted she would "never" judge her own daughters for any of their decisions in life, and she will always be supportive.

She added: "They could throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that. There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”

Kris is grandmother to Mason 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign from Kourtney, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, via Kim, four-year-old True through daughter Khloe, five-year-old Dream through Rob, 35, and Stormi, four, and a five-month-old grandson via Kylie, while Kendall doesn't have any children yet.

She recently joked that she has a "great memory" and can memorise "almost" of the names of her grandchildren.

She quipped: "I actually have a great memory. I can remember the names of all of my children and almost all of my grandchildren!"