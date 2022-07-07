Amazon has secured a stake in Just Eat's US' meal delivery service, Grubhub.

The e-commerce giant previously had a stab at a food delivery service with Amazon Restaurants, but that folded in 2019.

Now, Bloomberg reports that Jeff Bezos' firm now holds a 2 per cent stake in Grubhub, with the opportunity to increase it to 15 per cent in the future.

After seeing a 67 per cent fall in stock amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Prime users in the US will be encouraged to use Grubhub with the incentive of a free one-year Grubhub+ membership, which usually costs $9.99 per month.

The service offers free delivery for all orders over $12.