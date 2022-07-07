The UK has its first 5G-powered hospital thanks to Virgin Media O2 Business.

The South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust has become the first to start using the latest technology to improve the mental health care they provide.

Stuart MacLellan, acting chief information officer at South London and Maudsley Foundation Trust, said: “Exploring and using the latest technology supports our core strategic aim to deliver outstanding mental health care for people who use our services, their carers and families. We are proud to be partnering with Virgin Media O2 Business to create the UK’s first 5G-connected hospital, which enables us to use digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. This is a very exciting step forward.”

The trial - the first of its kind - is funded by NHS Digital brings smart medicine storage and e-observations via the 5G network.