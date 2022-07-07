Ed Sheeran has launched his own eco-conscious clothing line.

The pop star has ventured into fashion by creating his first collection as a collaboration with independent clothing brand Lucy and Yak which includes bucket hats, hoodies and dungarees and is inspired by the artwork for his album 'Equals'.

Lucy Greenwood, co-founder of Lucy and Yak, said: "The butterfly used in Ed’s album artwork holds a really special meaning to him, and so we’re honoured to be able to bring this to life as part of such a special collection of Yaks - particularly as we know that Ed shares our passion for doing better for the environment."

She went on: "We’ve been fans of Ed for over a decade, so when he got in touch we were delighted to be able to collaborate on a collection which brings Sheerios and Yakkers together - they’re at the very heart of the collection, and we had an amazing time working with Ed’s incredible fans to model the pieces too!”

Elspeth Mills, lead print designer at Lucy and Yak, added: "Drawing on the artwork from Ed’s Equals album, I blended this with my own drawings to create something unique but that also appealed to both Sheerios and Yakkers alike.

"The butterfly is central to Ed’s artwork as it reflects his growth over the years, so we immediately knew that we wanted to make this central to the theme of the collection – a symbol that represents something people can relate to everywhere."

The fashion range is due to go on sale later this month.