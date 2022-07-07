Wolfgang Van Halen is engaged.

The son of late Van Halen axe-slayer Eddie Van Halen - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October 2020 - revealed his partner of seven years, software engineer-and-photographer Andraia Allsop, 31, said yes to his proposal.

Sharing a picture of his future wife displaying her engagement ring in a selfie of the pair, he wrote on Instagram: “She said yes!!," along with three red heart emojis.

The rocker's mom Valerie Bertinelli gushed on his other post on Twitter: “So happy!!!”

Wolfgang was recently joined by Andraia and his mother at the Grammys, where he received his first-ever Grammy nomination.

The 31-year-old musician admitted he was feeling "pretty damn grateful" after being shortlisted for Best Rock Song for his track 'Distance' about his late pop - which he released as Mammoth WVH - at the April ceremony.

The prize ended up going to Foo Fighters and their song 'Waiting on a War', but Wolfgang was happy just to earn the nod alongside some of his favourite artists.

In a typed-out message on Twitter, Wolfgang - who was joined by Valerie Bertinelli Andraia on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas - began: “We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok!

I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world.

"Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own, in a category with artists I've looked up to my entire life. I don't know if that'll ever set in fully. (sic)"

Wolfgang noted that his father also didn't win the first time he was nominated in 1985.

He continued: “Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I’m following in his footsteps quite nicely."

Wolfgang concluded: "Who knows what the future holds. All I know is I'm feeling pretty damn grateful. What a wild experience this was.

"Thank you to the @recordingacademy for the recognition, and thank YOU for the support. Y'all mean the world to me."

Earlier on the red carpet, Wolfgang's actress mother said she could feel the 'Jump' hitmaker's presence at the Grammys and said he would have been so proud of his son.

She said: "There's only one other person that would be prouder than me. And that's pretty impossible, but it would be Ed."

"I feel him so strongly right now. He's here with us. He is.

"I'm not gonna make you cry too, baby. But yeah. He's here. Thanks, Ed. It's fun."