Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are to team up for a new wedding comedy.

Amazon Studios have landed the rights to the untitled project from writer-director Nick Stoller that has both Will and Reese attached to star.

Plot details are yet to be fully disclosed, but the premise involves two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend.

Ferrell is producing the movie with Jessica Elbaum via his Gloria Sanchez Productions banner and Witherspoon is producing with Lauren Neudstadter for her Hello Sunshine company. Stoller will produce with his Global Solutions partner Conor Welch.

The majority of the studios dropped out of the bidding early but competition among streaming services to land the movie was intense.

Reese is also set to team up with Dolly Parton and James Patterson on an adaptation of the pair's novel 'Run, Rose, Run' by producing the flick for Hello Sunshine.

The 'Legally Blonde' star revealed that she was "honoured" to be working with Patterson and the legendary country music star and couldn't put the book down when she was reading it.

Reese, 46, said: "Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage.

"Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all-around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere.

"My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heart-breaking book I couldn’t put down.

"I couldn’t feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen."