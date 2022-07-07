Bella Hadid almost missed her star turn at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week as she lost her passport shortly before she was due to fly to France.

The model was due to walk in the Balenciaga show on Wednesday (06.07.22) but barely made it to the runway after discovering she'd lost her documents and had to apply a new passport at the last minute - arriving in the country just seven and a half hours before she was due to strut the catwalk.

Bella explained her situation in a post on Instagram, writing: "Lost my passport. Got a new passport. landed at 530am. Shoot at 7. Show at 12. Made it by the skin of my teeth."

Bella made it to the show where she walked the runway in a green satin strapless evening gown joining stars including Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell. She even had time to update her social media pages with pictures of herself in the French capital.

Despite her regular posts online, Bella recently admitted she's wary of social media sites and is considering taking a step back.

She told Vogue magazine: "The whole Instagram and Twitter world, it’s out for me - I just can’t look at notifications anymore. "Once we start to be so aware of what every single person thinks of us, you start to lose track of what you need and what you want. These horrible anxieties we all have - I feel like that’s what’s circulating on the internet." Despite this, Bella acknowledges there is still a "really beautiful part of the internet", where people from different corners of the world can connect with each other. The catwalk star added: "There’s a scary part of the internet but there’s a really beautiful part of the internet, and that’s people being able to find a space where they can belong."