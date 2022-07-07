Kristin Cavallari has staged a mock wedding for a promotional campaign two years after her split from husband Jay Cutler.

'The Hills' star was seen walking down the aisle wearing a white wedding dress and carrying a bouquet of flowers before tying the knot with 'The Bachelorette' castmember Tyler Cameron - and it was all filmed for an advert for Kristin's Uncommon James brand.

She shared clips of the shoot on her social media pages and appeared to make a dig about her first marriage to Jay as she wrote: "'Second time’s a charm … Be our guest… will you join us tomorrow? ... Tomorrow: Untamed Collection dropping."

Former NFL player Jay filed for divorce from Kristin in April 2020 with the pair announcing their split via a joint statement on social media.

They said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family (sic)."

The former couple are parents to three children - Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, six.

Jay recently sparked rumours their divorce had been finalised by revealing he'd thrown a "divorce party".

He made the comment during a recent episode of his 'Uncut with Jay Cutler' podcast. In a chat with writer and broadcaster Clay Travis, Jay said: "When the settlement came through, I threw a party." He added of the divorce: "I don’t recommend divorce for anybody, let me go ahead and say tha. But, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me. It is what it is ... " When asked if he came out of the split better off financially, Jay said: "I don’t know what I can say, first of all. I don’t know if I made money, I just didn’t ... We did OK.”