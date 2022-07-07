Paul Rudd scheduled a video call to cheer up a lonely schoolboy from Colorado who struggled to find any friends to sign his high school year book.

The Hollywood actor found out about 12-year-old Brody Ridder's plight after the youngster's mum Cassandra Cooper shared a picture on Facebook showing only two teachers had left messages for him as well as two classmates who only signed their names.

Paul helped Brody feel special by contacting him via video call for a chat and telling him: "I heard about you and I was like, I've gotta talk to this kid, cause he seems like my kind of guy."

Several days later, Paul sent Brody a heartwarming note and a signed 'Ant-Man' helmet.

The letter read: "Dear Brody, it was great talking to you the other day. It's important to remember that even when life is tough, things get better. There are so many people who love you and think you're the coolest kid there is - me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul."

It came after Brody's mum posted a picture of his sad yearbook online and wrote: "My poor son. Doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook,' she began in her Facebook post.

"Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness."

The post went viral and eventually reached Paul, and Cassandra was so impressed with the actor's kind gesture she shared a clip of the call on her page.

She wrote: "Something AMAZING happened today!!!! Brody got to talk to Paul Rudd! 'ANT-MAN'!!!! Like this this real life?! Pinch me now! Brody was so excited! ...

"Shout out to Paul Rudd, and his sister Mandi for reaching out and setting this up! You truly made Brody so happy! My heart is so full right now."