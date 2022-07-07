Bethenny Frankel has insisted she did not leave 'The Real Housewives of New York City" because of the money."

The 51-year-old businesswoman had been a regular cast member on the Bravo reality show for several years when she made a swift exit in 2019 and took to social media to explain to fans that the move was not financial.

She said: "People thought that I left because of the money. If I stayed, it would have been because of the money. I left because I wanted to leave. I was ready to leave, and I used a technicality deal point as my excuse."

The former reality star - who has been engaged to real estate investor Paul Bernon since 2018 - added that at the time she quit, she had just lost someone "very close" to her and used that as her excuse to get out of her contract.

She added: "I had just lost someone very close. Pros play hurt. I’m a professional. I show up on time, I deliver. That’s my reputation in business."

However, Bethenny then went on to reveal that a "new point" she had discovered in the contract would mean that each cast member would only be paid on a per-episode basis, despite claiming to have been told she was guaranteed to be in all episodes.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she added: "The production company said that they ‘Would never air an episode without you.’ They told me that directly, I have receipts. “I already knew that I’m a professional and there would just be no situation where I wouldn’t show up for work. But sometimes, these little things, if you’re thinking of leaving and you don’t want to be there, you know I’m the type of person where that one thing would give me an excuse.

"So I said no. And the reason for that term was because 'Housewives' in other cities who weren’t filming, they just decided not to film. That was just my excuse "