Kyle Richards has never had a stylist.

The 53-year-old reality star - who has been a regular cast member on ' The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' since 2010 - admitted that while she is filming, she likes to be "well put together" but does not travel with a "glam squad" and likes to choose her style herself.

She said: "I'm sure people are like, 'Yeah you can tell!' but no, never had one. I don't travel with a glam squad either. When I'm working, I like to be well put together, I like colour. I go with my mood. Some days I want to be conservative, some days more edgy."

The former soap actress - who is the sister of fellow 'RHOBH' star Kathy Hilton and aunt to heiress Paris Hilton - added that when it comes to style, she particularly admires the likes of pop star Jennifer Lopez and 'Friends' actress Jennifer Aniston, but her ultimate fashion idol is the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

She told Hello Magazine: "I love JLo, I love her style, but I also love Jennifer Aniston and she's more classic and simple. They are completely opposite, but I love them both. But I have to go with Diana. Of course I think that Kate Middleton [Duchess of Cambridge] dresses beautifully, but I just feel Diana had so many iconic moments. For me as a little girl, I lived in London for a while when I was doing a movie, and I think she and Charles were dating at the time and I can remember so many of her outfits! The 'revenge dress' and then her cycling shorts with the socks, and her dress that blew up at the sports day, I just loved her.