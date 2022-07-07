Five Guys has launched a fashion line.

The fast-food chain - which was founded in back in 1986 and is famed for its burgers, hot dogs, and milkshakes - has released a merchandise collection featuring varsity jackets, T-shirts, socks, and hats onto its official website, all emblazoned with its famous logo.

A statement posted to the website read: "Now you can enjoy your Burgers Fries in style, with our new collection of branded clothing and accessories. Pieces range from an embroidered Varsity Jacket, graphic T-Shirts, and bespoke Caps Socks.

Just like Five Guys’ Burgers Fries, the quality hasn’t been compromised, all pieces have been carefully curated with comfort, quality, and durability in mind."

The debut line is called the Arlington 1986 Range, in honour of the town where the "five guys" - Jerry Murrel and his sons Jim, Matt, Chad, and Ben - founded the company after the four boys decided to pass up on the college in favour of going into business.

The centerpiece of the range is a black and white blazer - which retails for £75 - inspired by the original story of Five Guys - and features the name of the line printed onto the back, emblazoned with a set of stars.

A description of the item reads: "Jerry and Janie Murrell gave their five sons a choice, “Start a business or go to college?”

The business route won and the family opened the first Five Guys in Arlington, Virginia in 1986 – named after the five brothers."

https://fiveguys.co.uk/merch-store/