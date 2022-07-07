'Forspoken' has been delayed again until 2023.

The upcoming open world action-RPG was initially set to release on May 24 as a PS5 console exclusive and for PC.

However, Square Enix subsidiary Luminous announced that the title had been delayed by five months to October 11, in order to give the development team more time to “polish the game”.

A fresh statement confirmed that the game won't arrive until January 24, 2023 now.

It read: “As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken.

“We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for this game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this summer.”

A previous statement issued in March read: "We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us.”

Luminous continued to say that during the next few months, the team would focus all of their efforts on polishing the game and they can’t wait for fans to experience Frey’s journey this fall.

Players will step into the shoes of protagonist Frey Holland who has been “mysteriously transported from New York City” to the “sprawling landscapes of Athia”. As she tries to find her way home, “Frey will battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.”