Chase Stokes has declared his "heart is shattered" following the death of his 'Outer Banks' stand-in Alexander 'AJ' Jennings.

The actor's double was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday (05.07.22) in North Charleston, South Carolina where the cast and crew have been filming the third season of the hit Netflix show - and Chase has share a powerful statement expressing his grief over the loss.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you'd come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless."

The 29-year-old actor then added: "I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least.

"We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that - Thank you AJ. Fly high angel."

It followed a statement from Kimmie Stewart Casting which was posted on Facebook and read: "It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander 'AJ' Jennings' mother informed me of his tragic death," read the statement. "AJ was a beautiful, kind soul a bright light every day on set. He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season.

"I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirmed AJ was walking along a road in North Charleston in the early hours of Tuesday morning (05.07.22) when he was struck by two cars which both allegedly left the scene after the accident.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Members of the police force's Traffic Services Unit are investigating the crash.