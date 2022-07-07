'Witcher' prequel 'Gwent: Rogue Mage' has arrived on PC, iOS, and Android.

Director Vladimir Tortsov revealed that CD Projekt Red requested the single-player expansion after “noticing that years after The Witcher 3’s release, there are a significant number of players who want a more PvE experience from Gwent.”

He said: “While Gwent multiplayer is a fantastic game for those who are looking for a great PvP multiplayer experience, we perfectly understand that many Witcher players loved the original mini-game of Gwent for totally different reasons."

Tortsov added that “we aim to give this audience a reason to play modern-day Gwent in the format they prefer.”

The director predicts it will take players 30 hours to collect all the cards and complete the game.

He also clarified that: “While we have a story to tell about Alzur’s obsession to create the first witcher, we do not treat this expansion as an official addition to The Witcher lore.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the 'Witcher' studio was planning to turn the game's mini-game - which appeared in 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' before becoming a multiplayer standalone - into "something different".

Opening up on Project Golden Nekker, 'Gwent' Comms Lead Pawel Burza told IGN: "It’s not another Witcher Tales [game] but something different.

“We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.”

The studio had been teasing the project for a while, including hints on streams and community podcasts.