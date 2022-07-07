Bungie and NetEase have reportedly been developing a 'Destiny' mobile game for “well over two years now”.

After The Game Post stumbled on a job listing on LinkedIn for a project do with the popular shooter video game, a NetEase artist has now posted on the site that they had worked on “an unannounced FPS mobile game” in collaboration with Bungie.

Details are pretty slim at this time, however, it's not expected to have anything to do with 'Destiny 2'.

In September, Bungie it was revealed that Bungie was hiring a new Senior Executive to adapt ‘Destiny’s narrative form from video games across to the world of TV Shows, Movies, and more.

The career listing on Bungie’s website for a Senior Executive, Development role, stated that the successful candidate will “drive projects that extend the Destiny franchise into new categories including TV, films, books, comics and audio formats.”

The overview for the role reveals that as “a storyteller and “guardian” of the Destiny IP’, the new executive’s role will be to “identify, select, guide, collaborate, and provide feedback to third parties and partners enabling them to tell additional myths in the Destiny universe that delight our fans while capturing the hearts and minds of new audiences.”

Elsewhere in the job listing, it stated underneath the required skills section that the successful candidate will have a “passion for Destiny, ideally having spent hundreds of hours playing Destiny the game and exploring its world” and they also must be “credited on multiple series/films with experience in animation, scripted television development or current programming, ideally from either a production or a development stand-point – at a network, studio or production company.”