Rylan Clark has joked he wants to be Prime Minister following the resignation of Boris Johnson.

The Conservative party leader confirmed on Wednesday (07.07.22) he will be stepping down from his post after more than 50 of his own MPs quit their positions in protest at his leadership, and now the 'Supermarket Sweep' presenter has claimed he's eyeing the job.

Referencing Craig David's song '7 Days'', he tweeted: "If I join the conservatives today…. Become an MP by Monday…. Can I run in the leadership contest by Friday? (All whilst singing Craig David 7 days) (sic)"

Broadcaster Piers Morgan blasted Johnson's resignation speech - in which he blamed a "herd" mentality for their "eccentric" move to force him out of office - and branded him a "truly terrible" Prime Minister.

He tweeted: "Boris Johnson quits as he led - boasting, blathering blaming everyone but himself. What a terrible final speech by a man who turned out to be a truly terrible Prime Minister."

Singer Beverley Knight was equally critical of the speech.

She tweeted: "Just head Boris’s speech.

"Just shameless. No contrition. Not even a mention of why we the nation are in the mess we find ourselves. Those of you who voted for him, come get your boy."

Earlier in the day, the 49-year-old singer branded the Prime Minister a "s***stain" on the UK's history.

She scathingly posted: "Look like he’s finally gone, according to various reports. The man was a s***stain indelibly printed onto the pages of British political history. The question is though, what happens now? Or should I say, WHO? #BorisJohnson(sic)"

'Harry Potter' actor Jason Isaacs jokingly claimed he thought Johnson's address to the nation was "tremendous".

He quipped: "Tremendous resignation speech from @BorisJohnson rich with dignity and grace.

"For anyone who missed it and doesn’t have the time to listen to it in its entirety, I’ll paraphrase: 'I’m amazing. You all still love me. My party are a bunch of back-stabbing *****.'(sic)”

Julian Clary suggested he'd be having a party to celebrate the news.

The comic tweeted: "Now where did I put that bunting?"