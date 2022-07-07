Doja Cat asked 'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

The singer got in touch with Noah - who plays Will Byers in the Netflix show - and asked if he could do some matchmaking by putting her in touch with Joseph, who plays Eddie Munson, and Noah shared a screenshot of their chat on TikTok.

Doja Cat wrote to Noah: "Noah can you tell Joseph to (hit me up) ... wait no. does he have a gf (girlfriend)?".

The actor then responded by telling her to contact him directly, writing: "LMAOO slide into his dms."

However, Doja Cat insisted she was struggling to find his social media pages, writing: "Doesn't have a DM to slide in."

Helpful Noah then found up one of Joseph's pages and sent Doja Cat a link adding: "Right here ma'am."

The exchange came after a fan tweeted Doja Cat and pointed out a picture of Joseph and wrote: "Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is," and the star responded: 'It's f*****g criminal."

Joseph, 29, joined 'Stranger Things 4' as Dungeons and Dragons master Eddie Munson, who is wrongly blamed for the murder of Chrissy Cunningham.

Speaking to the Guardian, Joseph admitted he initially didn't think he was right for the role.

He explained: "No meetings, no chemistry reads, no protracted process. It was pretty unusual and very disarming. It meant I was waiting for the ('Stranger Things' creators) Duffer brothers to realise they’d made a mistake ...

"I tried grappling with Dungeons and Dragons, but accepted that wasn’t going to happen. Music was my main way in. I listened to a lot of heavy metal, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Dio, and I worked with a brilliant vocal coach called Mary Howland. But 99.7 per cent of the work is that wig."