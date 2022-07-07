Danielle Panabaker has given birth to her second child.

The 'Flash' actress announced on Wednesday (06.07.22) that she and her husband Hayes Robbins had welcomed their baby into the world, but, as with their birth of their first in April 2020, they have not shared the name or the sex of the tot.

Danielle shared a photo of herself holding a tiny pair of socks on Instagram and wrote: "Our family just got a little bigger.

“Baby is healthy + happy and we’re basking in all the love."

The 34-year-old star announced in January that she was pregnant.

She wrote on Instagram: "Can’t keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!"

The star then posted a picture of herself holding onto her baby bump.

'Supergirl' actress Bitsie Tulloch was among the many stars to congratulate Danielle and Hayes.

She wrote: "Awwww yay it’s finally public! Wooohooooo baby number twooooooo (sic)"

'The Good Doctor' star Fiona Gubelmann commented: "Congratulations"

In April 2020, Danielle took to social media to announce she had given birth to her and Hayes' first child together, and she admitted it was an "indescribable feeling" holding their little one in her arms.

She wrote at the time: "This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home (sic)"

Several stars congratulated the couple, including her 'The Flash' co-stars Danielle Nicolet and Shantel VanSanten.

Danielle wrote on Instagram: "So happy for you, and can't wait until we can all be in the same room together! (sic)"

Shantel shared: "CONGRATS (sic)"

Alison Brie wrote: "Congratulations!! Much love to the whole family! (sic)"

Danielle had shared a picture of her baby bump just five days beforehand, when she encouraged others to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She posted: "#IStayHomeFor my grandparents and my family, for the healthcare workers who can't and fearlessly save lives (sic)"