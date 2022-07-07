Emma Corrin learnt a lot on their first date with a woman revealing "she really gave me the lowdown".

'The Crown' star - who came out as queer last April - has dated men in the past but has now opened up about their first time going out with a female and credited the date with being incredibly helpful even though they didn't end up in a relationship.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Emma explained: "My first date with a girl, they were like, 'Oh! You’re a baby queer!' It was amazing. We actually didn’t end up seeing each other again, but she really gave me the lowdown."

Emma went on to add they felt "pressure" to justify their LGBTQ+ identity - insisting they are still learning and "working (it) out".

They went on: "I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy."

Emma used Instagram as a public platform to embrace gender neutral pronouns last year and they are adamant social media can be a useful platform to bring people together.

They added: "If you have a platform and you’re able to use it, that’s obviously so important—and I met some incredible people through it."

Emma previously opened up about their journey in an interview which aired on ITV, explaining there is still a "long way to go."

They said: "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet."