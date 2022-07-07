Kelly Ripa's children thinks she is "lame and old and embarrassing and humiliating".

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' host has Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos and she admitted they don't like being seen in public with their famous parents.

Recalling a recent visit to Joaquin's college, she told E! News' 'Daily Pop': "We came to see one of our son's sporting events at the University of Michigan, and all we did was walk up to him.

"We're like, 'Oh, we'll meet you at your dorm.' And he's like, 'You cannot meet me at my dorm and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we're together.'"

The 51-year-old star joked the only time her brood find her fame "relevant" is "when they need something paid for".

She added: "When they're short on rent and they're like, 'Oh, mom and dad earn a decent living.' "

Kelly and Mark, also 51, recently went on vacation to Utah and Colorado without their children and the trip felt like a "throwback" to the early days of their relationship.

She said: "We woke up when we wanted to wake up, not when parents or children wanted to wake up and have coffee or breakfast.

"We did it on our timeline and it felt exactly how it used to like many decades ago."

Meanwhile, Kelly can next be seen as the host of new game show 'Generation Gap' and she found the older contestants had a better grasp of pop culture trivia.

She said: "I would say mostly the older generation.

"But younger generation, there's a couple of kids — and you'll see them — they're like old souls and they know a lot about their grandparents' generation."