James Caan has died at the age of 82.

The actor - who played Sonny Corleone in 'The Godfather' - passed away on Wednesday evening (06.07.22).

His family said in a statement on Twitter: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The movie star began his career appearing in off-Broadway productions. He subsequently starred in numerous TV roles, including appearances in the ABC series 'Naked City', as well as 'Route 66', 'Alcoa Premiere' and 'The Untouchables'.

Caan made his film debut in 1963, when he starred in 'Irma la Douce', an American rom-com. He also appeared in 'The Glory Guy' in 1965 and 'Brian's Song' in 1971, before he landed his breakout role in the Francis Ford Coppola-directed 'The Godfather' in 1972.

In the iconic movie, he appeared alongside a host of Hollywood A-listers, including Al Pacino, Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro.

Caan was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film, while he was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

The New York-born star reprised his most iconic character in 'The Godfather Part II' in 1974.

Caan only worked sporadically during the 1980s, but he still appeared in a number of well-known films over recent decades, including 'Thief' in 1981 and in the Christmas comedy 'Elf' in 2003.

Caan was also set to star alongside the likes of Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Adam Driver and Cate Blanchett in 'Megalopolis', the much-hyped new movie from legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

Caan was married four times, but got divorced to his last wife, Linda Stokes, in 2017.