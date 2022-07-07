Kim Kardashian feels "sassier" as a blonde.

The 41-year-old star - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - thinks she has a "different energy" when she's got blonde hair.

She explained: "I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde.

"As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence - and I hate long nails!

"Every once in a while, I need that b*****-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me!’ I can’t type."

Kim has a huge social media following, including more than 300 million followers on Instagram.

And the reality star admits she pays more attention to her appearance than "90 percent of the people on this planet".

Kim - who is dating comedian Pete Davidson - told the August 2022 issue of Allure magazine: "I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good.

"I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments."

Despite this, Kim insists her beauty standards are attainable.

She said: "If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards - whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs."

Kim recalled being wowed by Hollywood star Salma Hayek during her younger years.

She added: "My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: be yourself, find beauty in everything."