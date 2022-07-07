Faith Hill prioritises motherhood over everything else in her life.

The 54-year-old star has Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, with her husband Tim McGraw, and she admits that her parental responsibilities remain her number-one priority.

She shared: "Once you’re a mom, you’re always a mom. Everything I think about in my life, I think about it as a mom, period. Not as an artist or whatever, I’m a mom first."

Faith stars alongside her husband in the 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883', and the chart-topping star has revealed that she could relate to her on-screen character in the Western drama, which tells the story of a family living in the post-Civil War period in the US.

Faith - who plays the matriarch of the family - told The Independent: "I’m taking care of our home, farming, gardening. I was doing it all, pregnant with our daughter. She’s tough. She reminds me a lot of my mom, to be honest, when I think about all that she did for us, growing up."

Faith also discussed the experience of working with her husband, explaining that they never took their work home with them.

She shared: "We’d never run lines together, until they said ‘action’, and that was the first time.

"For me, it was off-limits, and it had to be that way. When you’re with someone for so long, and know him so well and vice versa … I wanted to know James, and he needed to know Margaret."

Meanwhile, Faith previously revealed she was told not to shave her armpits while shooting '1883'.

And the music star admitted that she hated the experience, saying she was "grossed out" by it.

She added: "All due respect to those who love that, and all that freedom, woo! But for me, personally, I just don't like it."