Sharna Burgess felt "worried" before the arrival of her baby boy.

The 37-year-old dancer gave birth to her first child - a son called Zane - on June 28, and Brian Austin Green admits that Sharna felt anxious before becoming a mom.

Brian - who also has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil - told E News' Daily Pop: "She's been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried. She was like, 'I don't know if when I have my own baby, if I'll be able to do all the things that you're supposed to do.' And she just snapped right into it."

Sharna and Brian, 48, have both relished the first few days together with their baby boy.

He said: "Zane's amazing, Sharna's amazing. It's been an amazing experience, it really has."

Meanwhile, Sharna feels like she's found "heaven" with Brian.

The dancer recently took to her Instagram Story to gush about their romance.

She said: "I couldn't be more in love with this stage in our lives. The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers."

Sharna also heaped praise on Brian for the support he's given her over recent months.

Alongside a photo of Brian and their baby boy, she wrote: "Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need, is something I am grateful for beyond words. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do.

"Heaven is a place on earth, and I found it. (sic)"