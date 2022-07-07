Kim Kardashian 'would eat poop to stay looking young'

Kim Kardashian would "eat s***" if it made her look younger.

The 41-year-old beauty is one of the most photographed people in the world, and Kim has reaffirmed her recent statement that she would eat poop in return for eternal youthfulness.

Kim - who made the original comment in an interview with the New York Times - explained: "I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat s*** if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger."

Asked if she'd be willing to eat an entire bowl of poop, Kim replied: "Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl."

Despite this, Kim knows there's a limit to how far she can push her ambition.

The reality TV star - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband Kanye West - told the August 2022 issue of Allure magazine: "That doesn’t mean that I don’t know the difference from that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can’t age.

"I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far - overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse."

